PHOENIX — A man who served nearly 12 years in prison for shooting a former Maricopa County supervisor 22 years ago appeared at a Phoenix City Council meeting Wednesday as the council discussed a $230 million deal to renovate Talking Stick Resort Arena, which ended up passing by a 6-2 vote.

In 1997, Larry Naman shot former County Supervisor Mary Rose Wilcox in the butt over her vote in favor of a sales tax to fund the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium.

Twenty-two years later, Wilcox spoke out again—this time during the public comment session for the Phoenix Suns arena renovation at the city council meeting.

Minutes later, Wilcox’s attacker was called to the microphone.

“On Aug. 13, 1997, I walked into the Maricopa County Board auditorium and shot Mary Rose Wilcox,” he said.

He seemed to issue the same threat to the Phoenix City Council that he delivered to the county board.

“If you go ahead and pass it, you’re crossing a line that’s equivalent to an act of violence against the public,” Naman said.

Naman told reporters he meant to shoot Wilcox in the butt, not kill her, and that she deserved to be shot.

“It’s saying I have no regrets over what I did, that’s what it’s saying,” he said.

Naman denied he threatened Wilcox, saying he didn’t own a gun after getting out of prison almost 10 years ago.

After the city council meeting, a Phoenix police officer had a long chat with Naman as several officers kept an eye on him.

Phoenix police said they are reviewing Naman’s statements.

Meanwhile, Suns owner Robert Sarver hugged Wilcox after he got his $230 million renovation.

“People understood at the end of the day this was a good investment,” he said.

The city is expected to kick in $150 million from its Sports Facilities Fund, financed by hotel and rental car taxes.

As part of the agreement, the Suns will stay downtown until 2037.