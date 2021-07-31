Man wanted in connection to stolen bus in Phoenix

A Phoenix Dial-a-bus stolen on Camelback Road on July 12, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a Dial-a-ride bus on July 12, 2021.

According to police, the suspect asked for a ride in the area of 5900 W. Camelback Road at 6:10 in the morning. The bus was not in service at the time.

When the man was told he wouldn't be able to get a ride, he allegedly forced the doors open. Police said the driver quickly got off the bus for safety reasons and the man drove away.

The bus was located abandoned in a nearby parking lot not long after.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.

Up to Speed