Man wanted in connection to stolen bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a Dial-a-ride bus on July 12, 2021.
According to police, the suspect asked for a ride in the area of 5900 W. Camelback Road at 6:10 in the morning. The bus was not in service at the time.
When the man was told he wouldn't be able to get a ride, he allegedly forced the doors open. Police said the driver quickly got off the bus for safety reasons and the man drove away.
The bus was located abandoned in a nearby parking lot not long after.
If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.