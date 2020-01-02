PHOENIX — Officers stationed at the Waste Management Phoenix Open arrested a suspected alcohol thief after pulling him out of a canal on Saturday, police say.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Quinn Jamieson after being pulled assisted out of the Central Arizona Project Aqueduct by Scottsdale Fire Technical Rescue Team.

According to police, officers responded to an initial report of theft at the Open. Jamison fled the scene while being chased by workers. Police were able to follow Jamieson on security cameras as he fled the scene, all the way until he finished scaling the barbed wire fence of the aqueduct and jumped in.

Not being able to find a way out after jumping in, Jamieson proceeded to swim around the canal for ten minutes until Scottsdale Fire TRT threw him a "throw bag" of rope to assist him getting out.

Jamieson is facing charges of theft, trespassing, and minor consumption of alcohol.

Scottsdale PD