PHOENIX — Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a man reportedly tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl in north Phoenix on Saturday.

The girl was riding her bike in the area of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive on April 20 when she saw a man in a black sweatshirt standing on a street corner near a stop sign.

The girl heard someone run up behind her and felt someone grab and pull her arm, police said. She fought back by kicking the suspect and rode her bike home, where police were called.

Police said officers searched the area but found nobody matching the description of the suspect.

Detectives are investigating and do not yet have a description to release to the public, police said.

Police did not say whether this attempted abduction was related to one that happened nearby at Union Hills Drive and 21st Avenue on April 8.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.