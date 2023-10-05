Driver tried luring Valley students by offering candy, school district says

A student of Constitution Elementary was allegedly approached Wednesday by a stranger who attempted to grab them.

PHOENIX — Students of the Deer Valley Unified School District are being warned to watch out for a stranger who has allegedly tried luring children by offering candy.

A student from Constitution Elementary was allegedly approached Wednesday morning by a driver who offered them candy near 17th and Grovers avenues, according to a letter sent out by the school.

The student did not know the people in the car and proceeded to ride away on their bicycle. The people in the car then allegedly tried grabbing the student but were unsuccessful.

A similar incident was experienced by a Deer Valley Middle School student who reported being approached by someone as they were walking to a bus stop.

The Phoenix Police Department was contacted and officers responded to the school to investigate. Officers have canvassed the surrounding neighborhood in an attempt to identify the stranger, police said.

School officials are reminding students to walk in groups whenever possible and pay attention to their surroundings.

Anyone who has observed this type of suspicious activity is encouraged to call the police at 602-262-6151.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."