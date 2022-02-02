Man, teen accused of robbing students at El Mirage bus stops

Police said two armed robberies occurred less than a mile apart Monday morning.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Police in El Mirage said an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in robberies of students at bus stops in the Dysart Unified School District.

They said two armed robberies occurred less than a mile apart Monday morning.

No students were injured in either robbery and it’s unclear how much money was taken from the students.

Police said they located the suspects in a vehicle that has been reported stolen from Goodyear.

They said the two suspects are facing at least two counts each of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

In the morning hours of Monday, January 31st, EMPD officers responded to several calls for service relating to armed... Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released by El Mirage police while the teen’s name is being withheld because he’s a juvenile.

