Man taken to hospital after stung by swarm of bees in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department said the man was in critical condition at the time he was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after he was stung by a swam of bees in north Phoenix.

At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard for reports of a man sustaining multiple bee stings.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a man in his 40s being actively stung by a swarm of bees and quickly began to deploy foam to subdue the bees.

The man was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said he was in critical condition when he reached the emergency room.

No firefighters were injured.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."