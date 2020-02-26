MESA, Ariz. — A mother is still on a mission to get justice after a man suspected of driving drunk allegedly hit and killed her daughter and her daughter's best friend in Mesa almost a year and a half ago.

"We wanted to get information on what's going to happen from this point on and what to expect and also voice our expectations," Shannon Dillard said.

She explained to 12 News the anguish of being let down by a system that is supposed to penalize people who drink and drive.

It was hard for her to believe that Collin Reeves – who police say had a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit – could go without punishment after allegedly causing the deaths of two people and their dog.

But that's exactly where the case sits now, and the family said they won't stand for it.

"When you lose a child, the pain never goes away. It all happened 16 months ago, but to us, it was just yesterday," she said.

Audri Dillard and Jesel Torres and Audri's dog, Layla.

Audri Dillard and Jesel Torres were heading out for an evening hike with Audri's dog Layla when police say Reeves ran a red light at Alma School and McKellips roads. Police reports say Reeves recalled seeing the light turn yellow.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office missed the deadline to file a misdemeanor DUI charge against Reeves.

And 13 months after the crash, prosecutors said they would not charge Reeves with manslaughter either.

"There's so many people that made bad choices that day, and when you have so many people collectively making bad choices and they all come together and the end result is what we're left to deal with," Dillard said.

In an interview last year, a spokesperson with the county attorney's office called it "a gross oversight." She added that the prosecutor on the case was looking for a way to pursue a felony charge against Reeves and, in the process, did not get the misdemeanor charge filed.

That statement, though, was not enough for the family to forget the unthinkable loss they live with every day.

"At this point, we have to be the voice for our children. We've already been put through so much unnecessary grief on top of grief," Dillard said.

Now, the county attorney's office says a new prosecutor has been assigned to the case, and endangerment charges have been filed against Reeves.

"We welcome you actually doing something, but the county attorney doesn't get a pat on the back for this because this is something that should've been done way before now," said family friend Pastor Andre Miller.

"We still need to see more action from the county attorney's office, knowing the seriousness of this case," Pastor Miller added.

While the family has lost faith in the system that has failed them, they still plan to protect others from ever having to go through something like this.

"The family wants an AG amendment to the left turn law. They want an amendment that says: If you are intoxicated, if you are drunk and driving, then the whole ownership, the whole fault, is on you," Pastor Miller said.

"It's never okay to make the choice to get behind the wheel when you're intoxicated and take someone's life," Dillard said.

An initial appearance hearing is scheduled for Reeves in a couple of weeks for those endangerment charges filed against him.

