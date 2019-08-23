PHOENIX — A man in his 20s was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 60 at Priest Drive.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the freeway around 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

It was not immediately known whether anyone else was injured.

The department said a car went left to right across the freeway before striking a wall.

It was not immediately known how the second car was involved.

The off-ramp was closed as crews worked to clear up the crash.