Man struck and killed by train in west Phoenix

City police are investigating after the man was found lying on the railroad tracks near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a train in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning, city police said.

The man, who is currently unidentified, was found with "obvious signs of injury," lying on the railroad tracks near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene and detectives stepped in to handle the investigation. Police don't expect to have more updates until later in the day.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

