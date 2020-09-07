Man struck by car, killed while in the middle of Phoenix street

The Phoenix Police Department said Travis Lee James was killed after he was struck near Second Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:30 a.m.

PHOENIX — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in Phoenix early Thursday.

The Phoenix Police Department said Travis Lee James was killed after he was struck near Second Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:30 a.m.

Police spokesman Sgt. Tommy Thompson said James was in the roadway on Indian School Road when he was struck. He was not in a crosswalk.

It was not immediately known whether James was impaired at the time of the crash.

He was struck by a 65-year-old man driving a 2004 Chevrolet Astro Van on Indian School Road. That man was not injured.

James was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver on the van did not see James in the roadway and was not able to avoid the crash, police said.

The driver was evaluated, and it was determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash.