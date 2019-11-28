A man was stabbed to death outside of his Buckeye home while working on his bicycle during the early morning hours on Thursday, police said.

Pedro Garcia, 50, went outside just before 5 p.m. to work on his bicycle.

Moments later, a family member found him bleeding from an apparent stab wound.

The family member drove Garcia to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no known suspect description or motive for the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department non-emergency number at 602-262-6151.

To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.