Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

Court records show a man was stabbed to death following a confrontation over a parking spot at a yard sale.

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say.

On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

The suspect, David Anthony Cruz, told detectives he walked outside his parents' home after several cars were parked along the property's fence line. Cruz told investigators he was surrounded by several people and was struck in the throat causing him to fear for his safety, public records show.

Cruz then told investigators he pulled out a pocketknife and began swinging it in the direction of anyone around him. Cruz believed he stabbed someone and then ran back to his parent's home to call the police.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and were able to determine the victim had driven up to the yard sale and the suspect allegedly confronted him over where he had parked his car, court records show.

The argument between the two escalated to punching before Cruz allegedly pulled out a knife. Investigators were not able to determine who the aggressor was in the altercation but concluded Cruz had no bruising, scratches, or signs of a struggle on his body resulting in his arrest for homicide.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Cruz is expected in court Friday for a status conference.

