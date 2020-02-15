PHOENIX — Phoenix police is investigating after a man died in their custody early Saturday, possibly from a drug overdose.

Officers responded to Ocotillo Apartments near 19th and Missouri avenues just past midnight. The man’s mother called 911 after he locked himself in their bathroom and acted violently.

Police managed to arrest the man after he shattered the bathroom mirrors and toilet. Officers say they found drug paraphernalia at the apartment.

While in handcuffs, police say the man vomited and showed signs of an overdose. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police were still at the apartment complex investigating into the morning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man's exact cause of death.

