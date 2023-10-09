Man shot and killed in officer involved shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed during an investigation by Phoenix Police Department in Glendale on Saturday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix police shot and killed a 25-year-old man on Saturday night, according to police.

Family members of the man, Levi Crockett, came to the scene.

“He has one arm!” Crockett’s sister, Annie Roberts, can be heard saying in a video taken by 12News. “The dead kid who is 25 has got one arm. With a BB gun.”

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to an aggravated assault call near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday night. The victim was a rideshare employee who was allegedly robbed of his car at gunpoint, police said. The car had GPS tracking capabilities and was found in a neighborhood near 91st and Glendale avenues.

Police said officers identified a house in the neighborhood Crockett was seen going into. A perimeter was established around the house and during the negotiations. The homeowner came out of the house and confirmed Crockett was inside.

The homeowner told 12News that she informed police that Crockett was having “a mental breakdown and needed help.” Crockett lived in the casita in her backyard, she said.

Crockett walked to the driveway and allegedly took out a handgun while officers were giving commands, police said. He pointed the gun at officers and three officers fired their guns at Crockett.

Crockett was taken to a local hospital and passed away Sunday morning.

