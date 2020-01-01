GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating an early morning shooting near a bus stop.

Authorities said, officers responded to a call near a bus stop at the corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man had been shot and later died at the scene, police said.

Police are still working to identify the man.

Investigators do not have suspect information at this time. They believe the shooter took off on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

