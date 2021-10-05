Man shot, killed in central Phoenix

Pete Barnett-Gearhart died early Tuesday morning after getting into a fight with another man that ended in gunfire.

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man died Tuesday morning after getting into an altercation with another man near 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

The Phoenix Police Department said Pete Barnett-Gearhart died from a gunshot wound after another man shot him shortly after 3 a.m.

The other man remained at the scene and claimed to have shot Barnett-Gearhart in self-defense after the two got into a fight, police said.

Phoenix police did not identify the shooter. Investigators will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

This investigation is in the early stages, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

