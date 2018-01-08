PHOENIX - A 23-year-old man has died and a K-9 is recovering after a shooting involving Glendale police and U.S. Marshals in Phoenix Tuesday.

Police said Skylar B. Martin walked away from an Arizona Department of Corrections work crew at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter in February. Martin had been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for aggravated DUI, the DOC said.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force found Martin at a home near 27th Street and Baseline Road on Tuesday. According to police, Martin was seen running out the back door and climbing over the backyard wall onto the south side of Baseline Road.

Police said Martin ran into a K-9 unit holding positions on the other side of the wall once Martin jumped over.

Martin fired a handgun at the uniformed officer and his K-9 partner, according to police. The police officer fired his duty weapon, hitting Martin.

The officer's K-9 was struck during the exchange of gunfire and remains in stable condition at a local animal hospital.

Martin was hit multiple times and died of his injuries, police said.

No officers or bystanders were injured in the incident. Phoenix police will be investigating with cooperation from the Glendale Police Department and U.S. Marshals.

