Chandler police found a man with a gunshot wound in Chandler Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call near Hamilton Street south of Chandler Boulevard and found the man after 3 p.m. They say the person suspected of shooting the man had already fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police were not releasing more information about the victim or the suspect.

Hamilton Street is east of Arizona Avenue and west of McQueen Road.

