Driver shot at by another car on the road Saturday night

The incident happened near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.

PHOENIX — A man was driving on Broadway Road near 107th Avenue Saturday night when he said he was shot by another car on the road.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim told police he was driving west on Broadway Road between 99th and 107th avenues when he was shot at by another vehicle in the road, police said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect vehicle left the scene.

No suspect information has been provided, but police said it was a dark-colored sedan.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

