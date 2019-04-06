PHOENIX - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening after he pulled a gun on a man who had his own gun.

Phoenix Police say it all happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue when Francisco Jaquez asked to use a man's phone. When that man refused, Jaquez pulled a gun on him and struck him.

That's when the man pulled out his own gun and shot Jaquez several times, according to police. The suspect drove to another location and called police to report he shot Jaquez.

Jaquez was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said if charges are pending against the man who shot Jaquez. The investigation is ongoing.