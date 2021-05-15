Man shoots, kills himself after shooting at officers and fleeing, police say

The man was pulled over for an expired license plate when he fired at an officer's patrol vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A man was found in thick brush with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at police and fleeing, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The man was pulled over for having an expired license plate, the department said. While stopped, the man pulled out a handgun and fired it at the responding officer's patrol vehicle.

The man fled in the vehicle from the scene, police said.

Officers later found the vehicle unoccupied near North 31st Avenue and West Myrtle Avenue, the department said. The officers then found the body of the man in thick brush near the area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The firearm was still in the man's possession when officers found his body, police said.

The department has not yet provided the identity of the man and has not said if next of kin have been notified.