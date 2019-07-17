PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man used deadly force to stop an armed robber from stealing his car on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Circle K convenience store at Baseline Road and 24th Street.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man was sitting in his car at a gas pump with the driver's side door open when a woman reportedly came up to him to cause a distraction.

He then noticed the suspect coming toward him from the back of the car holding a knife.

According to the police, the suspect demanded the 19-year-old's car.

At that point, the victim got out his handgun and fired shots at the carjacker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman ran away.

The victim went into the convenience store to call the police and waited for them to arrive.

The shooting is still under investigation.