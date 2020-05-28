x
Man seriously injured after crashing into tree in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — A 31-year-old man was seriously injured after his car crashed into a tree in Phoenix late Wednesday, police said. 

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 11:40 p.m. 

Officers learned a silver BMW was driving southbound on 35th Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck the center median and crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was only described as a 31-year-old man, was the only person in the car. 

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The roadway was restricted for some time early Thursday while investigators worked to clear the scene.

