GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale Elementary School District says police have been notified after students reported a strange man taking pictures.

The district says there have been two reports in two weeks of this man taking photos around Desert Spirit School.

"No students have been approached, but police have been contacted and patrols have increased in the area," district spokesperson Jim Cummings said.

The most recent incident happened after school on Wednesday. The school is sending home a letter to parents to let them know about the suspicious activity.

