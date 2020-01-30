A man once charged in freeway shootings during the summer of 2015 has asked a judge in his now-dismissed criminal case to issue an unusual order declaring he was cleared of wrongdoing.

An attorney for Leslie Merritt Jr. says a declaration of clearance would help him heal from the psychological effects of his arrest.

It’s unknown whether Merritt wants to use such a court order at the upcoming trial in his false-arrest lawsuit against the state and Arizona Department of Public Safety employees.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to hold off on ruling on Merritt’s request until his lawsuit concludes.