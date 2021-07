The man, in his mid-30's, was in stable condition.

PHOENIX — Officials rescued a man from his car that was stuck in a canal with 5 feet of water in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department found the car in the canal on 95th Ave. and McDowell. Officials said the man was able to free himself from the car with the help from the fire crew.

