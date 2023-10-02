Man ran off Valley bus to escape robber, then fatally hit by car

Martin Andrew Anaya was stabbed by an attempted robber on a city bus. He died after he ran off the bus and was fatally hit by a car, Phoenix police said.

PHOENIX — A man who attempted to escape a robber on a Valley bus died Sunday night after he was fatally hit by a car.

Martin Andrew Anaya, 26, was killed after a chaotic series of events that ended in the arrest of two suspects, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Anaya was riding a city bus when 28-year-old Frank Avila allegedly attempted to rob him at about 7:30 p.m. After he was stabbed, Anaya ran off the bus and was chased by Avila.

Police said Anaya was then hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The driver did not remain at the scene.

At about the same time, Avila was shot by a fourth person who was questioned by police and later released.

Anaya did not survive the crash and Avila was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who allegedly hit Anaya was later apprehended and identified as 46-year-old Alberto Valenzuela.

Police said Avila and Valenzuela have both been arrested for separate charges.

