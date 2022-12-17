Man injured in Phoenix shooting incident

During the initial investigation, officers learned the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

PHOENIX — A man sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting incident in Phoenix.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to a shooting call near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man lying on the bank of a canal with a gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, officers learned the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still receiving treatment.

