An elderly man was taken to a hospital Friday morning after he fell into a pond trying to retrieve his golf ball, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

MCSO says the man had been golfing at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City when he fell into the pond. He was rescued by another golfer.

RELATED: 75-year-old golfer assaulted at Legends Golf Course in Glendale, police say

Deputies responded to the drowning call at Palmbrook Country Club just after 8 a.m. MCSO did not release the man's name but say he suffered life-threatening injuries.