The man allegedly dove into the water and never resurfaced, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say.

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced.

When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said.

A search is underway.

