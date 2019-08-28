GLENDALE, Ariz. — Family and police are asking from help from the public to identify a suspect who left the victim unconscious after a fight in a Glendale restaurant.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, officers responded to a call of a fight to a restaurant in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, 27-year-old Adam McClure was unconscious outside the restaurant and witnesses were performing CPR until first responders arrived, according to police.

McClure was taken to a local hospital where he remains at the time, police said.

Glendale Police Department

There’s no information on the extent of McClure’s injuries.

Witnesses told police a fight broke inside the busy restaurant and continue into the parking lot.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man between 25 and 30-years-old, is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 220 lbs. He has short black hair and forearm tattoos. He was wearing a red Cardinals shirt with long gray shorts and black sneakers at the time of the assault.

Police said the man was with another man: a Hispanic man who was wearing a black tank top, jeans and pink sneakers. The other man also has tattoos on his arms.

They were with two women, a Caucasian wearing a green dress and another woman either Hispanic or Caucasian who was wearing a red dress.

Police and family of the victim are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact Glendale Police at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.