Man killed after struck by 2 vehicles on Grand Avenue, police investigating

Phoenix police say the hit-and-run crash was reported Thursday night in the 2400 block of West Grand Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man was killed Thursday night in Phoenix after he was struck by two vehicles traveling along Grand Avenue, police say.

The victim first got knocked to the ground after he was hit by the mirror of a moving vehicle. An unknown sedan then ran over the wounded man, resulting in his death.

Phoenix police have not identified the deceased and investigators are still attempting to identify the drivers involved.

A couple of hours before the fatal hit-and-run on Grand Avenue, Phoenix police responded to a similar collision near 91st Avenue and Palm Lane.

At about 8 p.m., a woman was fatally hit by a truck that then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about these two incidents can contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.