Police investigating deadly crash in south Phoenix

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Elwood Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man has died following a crash in south Phoenix on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near 16th and Elwood streets.

According to police, the head-on crash happened when a car driving south on 16th Street crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a pickup truck.

Police said 34-year-old Goliath Cortez, 34, was driving the car and was seriously injured in the crash. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, a postmortem examination of Cortez will determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver remained on the scene and police said they do not believe impairment played a part in the crash.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.