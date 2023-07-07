Man dead after Mesa police shooting

No police officers were injured during Thursday night's fatal shooting.

MESA, Ariz. — A man died Thursday night after multiple Mesa police officers "exchanged gunfire" with him, officials said.

Officers were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to Mesa Drive and Brown Road in response to a 911 call involving domestic violence. The caller reported hearing a gunshot coming from a nearby apartment, Mesa police said.

The suspect allegedly opened the door holding a gun before shutting it, resulting in a barricade situation with police officers. A SWAT team was called in and officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

Just before 10:45 p.m., police said shots were fired and the suspect was killed. He's been identified as 28-year-old Shawn Gagne.

Police have not disclosed exactly how many shots were fired.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

