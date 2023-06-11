Police investigating after man reportedly run over by girlfriend

The woman told Phoenix police that she accidentally struck the man while trying to drive away.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a pedestrian collision in a residential neighborhood that left a man dead Saturday night.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road after the caller told police she'd accidentally run over her boyfriend while trying to drive away.

First responders found 29-year-old Marceliano Herrera lying in the roadway with the woman providing first aid. Herrera was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that Herrera was holding onto the passenger door handle while the woman tried to drive away. He then fell and was run over.

Police said that the woman immediately stopped to call 911 and provide medical aid. She did not show any signs of impairment and was released from police custody.

The investigation is still underway, and details are subject to change.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."