Man killed in I-10 crash, 2 others injured

The fatal crash was reported Friday morning on Interstate 10 near the 16th Street exit.

PHOENIX — One person has died and two other critically injured after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 10.

The crash was reported near 16th Street and resulted in the freeway's eastbound lanes briefly closing down.

Two women and a man involved in the collision were rushed to the hospital for critical injuries, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The man later succumbed to his injuries, officials say.

The freeway's lanes have since reopened.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of Friday's crash.

