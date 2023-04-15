Deadly fire under investigation in Gilbert

According to authorities, the fire happened near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road

GILBERT, Ariz. — Authorities in Gilbert said one person died following a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road, according to Gilbert Fire and Rescue.

Fire and rescue said an adult man was found dead inside the home.

Smoke detectors were going off when fire crews arrived, according to authorities.

Fire and rescue said a police officer went inside the home and "super heated gases" burst into flames as the officer opened a door. The officer was able to close the door and get out of the home.

The officer was checked out by paramedics and cleared at the scene.

The fire and police departments are investigating the fire.

