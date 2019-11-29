A man was killed in a car accident in Mesa after police say he crashed into another vehicle while driving recklessly.

The Mesa Police Department said the man, who was not identified, died in the crash at University and Greenfield on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Nik Rasheta said there were reports of a pickup truck -- the same description as the vehicle that the man was driving -- speeding and driving recklessly just before the accident call.

Rasheta said it appears the truck clipped another vehicle and rolled over.

It was not immediately known whether the driver was impaired.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.