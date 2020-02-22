PHOENIX — A man is dead after a crash in which Phoenix police believe impairment may be a factor. It happened at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road Friday afternoon.

Police said a Ford Explorer driven by a 51-year-old man was waiting to turn left to go south on 35th Avenue as a Honda Odyssey driven by a 28-year-old man approached the intersection.

The light turned red, and the driver of the Ford was trying to clear the intersection when the Honda ran the light and crashed into the Ford, police said.

This caused the Ford to rotate, sending the Honda into a light pole.

Police said a passenger in the Honda, 24-year-old Derrick Coleman, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Honda's driver was seriously injured.

Investigators served a warrant for a blood draw from the 28-year-old, as police believe he may have been impaired at the time of the crash.

The man in the Ford stayed on the scene and was not injured. Police said he did not show any signs of impairment.

Police did not release the names of either driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS:

• Arizona coronavirus patient released from isolation

• Record-breaking rainfall expected to fall in the Valley on Saturday

• FBI investigating fatal shooting involving US Marshals Service in Phoenix