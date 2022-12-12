Man hit and killed by train in Flagstaff

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Johah Bullard of Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in Flagstaff Saturday, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

The incident happened in the downtown area near E. Route 66 and N. San Francisco Street, police said in a news release. Officers responded to the scene at 11:42 pm.

According to police, the train involved had stopped near Ponderosa Pkwy and E. Route. 66, and when the train began to move again, the victim, identified as Johah Bullard, 27, was crawling beneath it and was hit.

Police said Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should Detective Wotasik at (928) 679-4074 or the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414.

Flagstaff police would also like to remind everyone that it is unlawful and unsafe for vehicles or pedestrians to cross railroad tracks when the arms and lights are down and active.

