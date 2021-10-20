Man killed after SUV hits work truck near Cave Creek

Phoenix police say two other people were transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for critical injuries.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon near Cave Creek after a vehicle smashed into his work truck.

The Phoenix Police Department said the two-vehicle collision occurred at about 2 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard.

Police said an SUV struck a work truck that was parked in the road's median with safety cones placed around it. A worker standing behind the truck died after the collision.

The driver of the SUV and one of its passengers were transported to the hospital for critical injuries, police said.

