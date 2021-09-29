Man killed after being hit by car in north Phoenix

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car near Bell Road and 19th Avenue, officials said.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, responders were called to a scene near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 6:45 p.m. A man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity hasn't been revealed by police.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and has been cooperating with officers.

The area has been closed off while investigators determine how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

