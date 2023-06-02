Man injured in Phoenix shooting

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds, officials said. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man was injured during a shooting incident in Phoenix on Friday.

Around 11 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a scene near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road for reports of a shooting.

As officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, officials said. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting and who was involved in the shooting is ongoing.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube