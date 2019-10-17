PHOENIX — A man has been injured after an altercation late Wednesday night, police said.

On Oct.16 around 11 p.m. near 31st and Missouri avenues, two men, who knew each other, had a verbal argument and a fight ensued, Phoenix PD said. One of the men stabbed the other man and fled to an unknown location.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officials added that the suspect remains outstanding at this time.

Names of the victim and suspect were not initially released. Officials said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

We will update this story as more information is released.

IN OTHER NEWS: 3 arrested after stabbing incident at Deer Valley park

MORE: 3 seriously hurt in Tempe crash