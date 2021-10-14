Man injured after shooting incident in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Peoria Thursday, according to the Peoria Fire Department.
The victim, an 18-year-old man, was reportedly accidentally shot in the chest by a friend, authorities said. Officials also stated that a 9mm handgun was used in the incident and the man was transported to Thunderbird Hospital.
The identity of the victim nor the friend has been released. Officials are still investigating the cause of the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back with 12 News for updates.
