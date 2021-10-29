x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Man in his 20s killed in Avondale crash, 2 others injured

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday evening
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

AVONDALE, Ariz — Fire officials say a man in his 20s has died following a crash in Avondale on Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m., in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road.

A spokesman with the Avondale Fire Department said a woman in her 20s was taken from the scene to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

A third person who was injured refused transportation to a hospital, according to the spokesman.

Avondale police are now investigating. No further information was immediately available. 

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Laveen community mourns school principal killed in car crash