Man in his 20s killed in Avondale crash, 2 others injured

AVONDALE, Ariz — Fire officials say a man in his 20s has died following a crash in Avondale on Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m., in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road.

A spokesman with the Avondale Fire Department said a woman in her 20s was taken from the scene to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.

A third person who was injured refused transportation to a hospital, according to the spokesman.

Avondale police are now investigating. No further information was immediately available.

