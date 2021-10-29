Man in his 20s killed in Avondale crash, 2 others injured

AVONDALE, Ariz — Fire officials say a man in his 20s has died following a crash in Avondale on Friday night.
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m., in the area of Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road.
A spokesman with the Avondale Fire Department said a woman in her 20s was taken from the scene to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
A third person who was injured refused transportation to a hospital, according to the spokesman.
Avondale police are now investigating. No further information was immediately available.
