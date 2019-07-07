PHOENIX — A man was taken into custody Sunday for allegedly starting a brush fire in northwest Phoenix, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect was accused of setting the blaze in a desert area near Jomax and Dysart roads, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said in an email.

The suspect, described as being an "adult male in his 30s," allegedly stole an ATV. It was not immediately clear how the alleged theft was linked to the brush fire.

Authorities considered the suspect dangerous as they searched for him after the incident.

There was a second brush fire burning through a wash west of Cave Creek Road and south of Sonoran Parkway.

It did not immediately appear to be related.

RELATED: Brush fire breaks out in north Phoenix wash; no structures currently threatened

Stay with 12 News for the latest.