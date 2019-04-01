A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he allegedly took off with a child in Mesa, police say.

According to Mesa police, officers responded to call around 1 a.m. concerning a man who had reportedly kidnapped a child.

Peoria police later found the vehicle and Tyree Eugene Strong, the suspect after receiving information from Mesa police.

According to Peoria PD, the man fled in his vehicle before he stopped, got out and fled on foot.

Strong was eventually taken into custody with the help of a police K-9 unit, Peoria police said, and the child was found safe inside the vehicle.

According to Mesa PD, the man claims to be the child's father.

Police said Strong has never been married to the child's mother, he has never established paternity and never went to family court to seen out paternal rights.

The investigation is ongoing.