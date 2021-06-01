Man in critical condition, woman injured after central Phoenix apartment fire

When firefighters worked their way inside the apartment, they found a man with extensive burns to his body and a woman with burns to her hands.

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out inside a central Phoenix apartment.

The fire happened near Highway 51 and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. Crews got calls of a fire inside a unit on the second floor of the complex.

When firefighters worked their way inside the apartment, they found a man with extensive burns to his body and a woman with burns to her hands.

The fire was quickly put out and both victims were rushed to the hospital.

The man is listed in extremely critical condition while firefighters say the woman is stable.

No firefighters were hurt.